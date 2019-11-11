Posted: Nov 11, 2019 10:36 AMUpdated: Nov 11, 2019 10:38 AM

You can visit the Bartlesville Art Association’s upcoming and annual Winter Gallery this weekend.

There will be hot drinks like coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and cider. Complimentary treats will also be had.

There will be prizes given away as well. You can win one of three, 90 minute gift certificates for a facial, one of five eyebrow waxing gift certificates or a giant spa package on top of other prizes to be given away.The items have been donated by Simple Serenity Therapeutic Massage.

You can even support local artists of Bartlesville this season by buying your Christmas gifts from the Bartlesville Art Association. Artists include Carol Baker, Marta Bentley, Vance Wayne Blackwell of Jett Black Studios, Cheryl Bryan of CMO Designer Knits, Livimar Diaz, Kerri Fleming Pastel Paintings, Pepper Hume, Amy Jankins, Diane Wilcox Leroux, Camilla Comeau Lutton, Claire Luttton, Nana Marchae, Martha Reybrun, Lori Roll, Larry Waid of Larry Waid Sculptor, and Marie Wallick-Ham.

The Winter Gallery will take place at the Price Tower Arts Center on Friday, Nov. 15th from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 16th from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Admission is free.

The Price Tower is located at 500 S. Dewey in Bartlesville. Entrance can be gained from the back of the building.