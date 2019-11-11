Posted: Nov 11, 2019 10:53 AMUpdated: Nov 11, 2019 10:53 AM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Business Development Center, in coordination with Tri County Tech, will put on a Canvas Paint Party Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. The theme is Giving Thanks in Oklahoma.

Using a canvas, artists will have the ability to create a painting that will make a masterpiece that will catch anyone’s eye. It would also be a great gift for the holidays. Supplies will be provided.

Admission into the event is $5 and it will take place at the Pawhuska Business Development Center in Pawhuska. On Tuesday, December 10th, they will hold a Christmas-themed painting party. For tickets, go to tricountytech.edu.