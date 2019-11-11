Posted: Nov 11, 2019 11:45 AMUpdated: Nov 11, 2019 11:45 AM

Ty Loftis

Casting calls were held over the weekend for men and women of the Osage Nation at the county fairgrounds in Pawhuska for a part in the movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon.” If you were unable to attend, there will be more casting calls this week, though.

There will be a casting call for any Native American interested in being in the movie this Wednesday in Oklahoma City and another casting call on Saturday in Tulsa. Auditions will last from noon to five. Know that casting calls take time, so plan accordingly.

Those who attend are asked to wear form-fitted clothing, as everyone will be measured for sizes. Ladies are asked that they don’t wear heavy makeup or false eyelashes. It is encouraged that if you wish to be in the movie, you begin growing your hair out so that they can be styled accordingly to the era.

Anyone who can’t make it to the casting call, but is interested in being in the movie should send a current photo and contact information to Rene Haynes Casting at rhctalent@gmail.com. Put “KFM Casting” in the subject line. Children under the age of 16 will be seen at a later date.