Posted: Nov 11, 2019 1:05 PMUpdated: Nov 11, 2019 1:14 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation Prize Patrol recently surprised some of their BPS teachers with exciting news!

Blair Ellis, the Foundation's Executive Director, said they awarded 14 grants totaling approximately $15,000 last Friday. She said some of those grants came from the Northern Oklahoma section of the American Chemical Society.

The NOKACS has committed $5,000 in science grants for the 2019-2020 school year. She said the group is one of the largest scientific groups in the United States, but the local sections that serves northern Oklahoma is heavily involved in the BPS District.

The NOKACS is financing the science grants as part of their mission to promote science education in Bartlesville. The funding from the science group is given directly to the BPS Foundation. That money is then made available for teachers (Pre-K through 12th grade) within the BPS District.

All the teachers had to do was apply for grant funds, but the projects they request funds for had to be related to science. This was the third consecutive year the NOKACS has partnered with the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation.

Ellis said on top of some of the science grants from the NOKACS, fall Classroom Grants were awarded last Friday. Teachers that received grants include:

Darren Love (pictured), who received a $4,665 Classroom Grant

Julie Goivanetti, who received a $1,030 Classroom Grant

Erinn Rakes, who received a $3,000 Classroom Grant

Lyndsey Suart, who received a $2,000 Classroom Grant

Rhonda Williams, who received a $2,624 Classroom Grant

Vicki Cabler, who received a $1,066 NOKACS Science Grant

Sandra Cloud, who received a $905 NOKACS Science Grant

Cheryl Fentress, who received a $640 NOKACS Science Grant

Aaron Kuntz, who received a $169 NOKACS Science Grant

Erin Perry, who received a $1,068 NOKACS Science Grant

Elaine Swanson, who received a $1,022 NOKACS Science Grant

(Photo courtesy: BPS Foundation)