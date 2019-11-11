Posted: Nov 11, 2019 1:50 PMUpdated: Nov 11, 2019 1:52 PM

Garrett Giles

Voting remains open to bring a 10-to-12 week free, live music series called the “Levitt AMP Grant Bartlesville” to the Tower Center at Unity Square during the summer of 2020.

Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey said the Bartlesville Community Center is asking for your help in making this event possible. He wanted to remind the general public that if they want to have this event in Bartlesville, they need to cast their vote at levittamp.org/vote. You can also google "Levitt Amp Grant Bartlesville" to easily access the voting site.

The Levitt AMP Bartlesville Grant Awards is a matching grant opportunity created by the Levitt Foundation to serve small to mid-sized towns and cities with populations up to 400,000. Grant recipients will each be awarded $25,000 in matching funds to produce their own Levitt AMP Music Series featuring a diverse lineup of professional musicians.

Online public voting is now open and ends on Wednesday, Nov. 20th at 7:00 p.m. CST.

The Levitt Foundation will review the Top 25 finalists’ proposals and select the 2020 Levitt AMP winners—which will be announced on Friday, December 20th. To vote, click here.