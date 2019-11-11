Posted: Nov 11, 2019 2:54 PMUpdated: Nov 11, 2019 4:03 PM

Max Gross

The City of Mannford’s police chief was killed on Sunday in Pensacola, Florida and a police officer that worked for him is in custody, according to our news partner with the News on 6. Chief Lucky Miller was found dead in his hotel room after attending a conference in South Florida. Detective Michael Nealey is in custody on suspicion of murder.

Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies say the two men got into a fight and Miller died due to his injuries. Miller had been the police chief since 2007. Mannford Town Administrator Gerald Haury has named Officer Jerry Ridley interim police chief. The department is left with six officers at this time.

Nealey is in custody with no bond.