Posted: Nov 11, 2019 6:51 PMUpdated: Nov 11, 2019 6:51 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board met for a regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening at the Administration Building and approved the purchase of four new buses from the transportation bond that was passed in September.

Two of the buses will be route buses and the other two will be minibuses and they will cost just over $230,000. Pawhuska Superintendent David Cash says he hopes the district will have those buses by March of 2020.

Cash reported that there was an increase in 51 students enrolled at Pawhuska. This is significant because it could positively affect state funding. Cash also said that high school students who aren't involved in extra curricular activities will soon be involved more. A student advisory board came up with the idea to get these students involved in something once every couple weeks, rather it be gardening, cooking or playing chess.

The school board approved pre-kindergarten students to take a trip to Woolaroc on Wednesday, November 20th and approved a bake sale fundraiser for NASA students.

The next regularly scheduled board meeting will be Monday, December 9th at 5:30 in the evening.