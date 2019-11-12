Posted: Nov 12, 2019 11:01 AMUpdated: Nov 12, 2019 11:33 AM

When you talk about the Oak Ridge Boys, Their’s is one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry. The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozens of Country hits and a Number One Pop smash, earned them Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards and garnered a host of other industry and fan accolades.

Every time they step before an audience, the Oaks bring four decades of charted singles, and 50 years of tradition, to a stage show widely acknowledged as among the most exciting anywhere. And each remains as enthusiastic about the process as they have ever been.

Richard Sturban, bass singer for the Oak Ridge Boys, spoke to us by phone recently to talk about their amazing rise to fame and about their timeless Down Home Christmas Show coming to Memorial Hall on Saturday, November 30th, ay 7:30pm in Independence, KS.

Listen to the entire podcast with Richard Sturban of the Oak Ridge Boys

Sturban reminisced about the days he sang with the Stamps—the vocal quartet that once back Elvis Presley—to the time Johnny Cash took the newly-minted Oak Ridge Boys under his wing and constantly encouraged the group to stay together.

And, of course, we talked about the show.

Sturban tells us the show is in segments whereby you’ll hear their hits, followed by some fun songs of Christmas and followed by the reason for Christmas: The Birth of Jesus Christ.

Tickets for the November 30th show at Memorial Hall in Independence, KS are available at www.4leafmarketing.com of by calling 620-330-3795.