Posted: Nov 12, 2019 12:24 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2019 12:54 PM

Garrett Giles

Two new meetings have been scheduled for the youth law enforcement post in Bartlesville.

This monthly event is put on by the Bartlesville Police Department and the LPL Exploring Program through the Cherokee Area Council Scouting Office. Exploring Coordinator Joan Glock said the post is for students aged 14 to 20. She said the meetings will take place on Tuesday, November 12th and Tuesday, December 10th from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Police Department.

Youth will learn hands-on skills in the field of law enforcement as well as serving the Bartlesville area and preparing for youth law-enforcement competitions. For more information or to join, you can text Glock. Her number is 918.213.5952.