Posted: Nov 12, 2019 12:36 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2019 12:36 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse in Pawhuska on Monday to discuss a wide array of items.

The commissioners heard from Terry Loftis of J&L Associates LLC. Loftis let the commissioners know an asbestos report has been conducted on the Bighill Furniture Store, along with the Johnson Building in Fairfax. These are the two buildings that are waiting to get demolished after tornado damage from a year ago.

Loftis said we will have to wait until next week to get a confirmation on the amount of asbestos in each building, but Loftis doesn't expect to see much in the Bighill Furniture Store. He does however expect to see some in the Johnson Building. Depending upon if the building tests positive for asbestos will determine how much it will cost to demolish the building. It took $5,000 to test for the asbestos. J&L Associates LLC was reimbursed for that cost.

The county commissioners agreed to purchase the DataScout LLC Mapping Program for just under $15,000. This is something any county department will be able to use and will allow them to better view Osage County land.

Hominy City Manager Jimmie Ratliff was at the meeting and let the commissioners know that he hadn't heard from the health department in regards to the city possibly getting help from the health department getting a defibrillator. He asked to be put back on the agenda in a few weeks.

The county county commissioners signed a cooperative extension services agreement with Oklahoma State University for just under $150,000 and signed a resolution to begin advertising for a part-time employee at the Osage County Fairgrounds.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will be next Monday at 10 o' clock in the morning.