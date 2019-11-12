Posted: Nov 12, 2019 1:25 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2019 1:32 PM

Garrett Giles

After 20-years of service with the Washington County Free Fair Board, Nellie Morgan has resigned her position.

The resignation went into effect on Tuesday, Oct. 8th, but it was officially recognized this week. District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle said they now need to fill the position.

Applicants need to live within District 2. Commissioner Antle said should you be interested in the position, you should check your voter registration card to see if you live in District 2. He said once you verify that you live in the district, you can submit your name for the position to Commissioner Bouvier.

Commissioner Bouvier can be reached 918.534.1170. You can send him a fax at 918.534.1172. You can send him an email as well. His email is mbouvier@countycourthouse.org.

Morgan still had two years of her term on the Washington County Free Fair Board.

Washington County District 2's Commissioner Mike Bouvier said they are thankful Morgan was dedicated to the Board for so long. He said they are additionally thankful that she will remain active in 4-H and FFA within Washington County.