Posted: Nov 12, 2019 2:08 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2019 2:08 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board approved the purchase of four buses at Monday evening's school board meeting. This purchase comes as a result of a $250,000 transportation bond that was passed in September. Transportation Director Dean Hix says the school will get two mini buses from Ross Bus and Equipment Sales Inc. A dashcam will be installed for free. They are also getting two route buses and the total for the four buses is just over $235,000. Hix hopes to have these buses by March of 2020, but he says the new buses can't get here fast enough.

Hix said the GM auto strike caused a six month backup in processing vehicles. If they are unable to work with another nearby school district, it could be June by the time the buses arrive to Pawhuska.

The two mini buses will seat 29 people and the route buses will seat 77. The route buses will have many other amenities associated with it.

With the $15,000 left over, they hope to buy a third route bus in 2020.