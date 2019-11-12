Posted: Nov 12, 2019 2:14 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2019 2:18 PM

Nowata, Oklahoma has an extensive history when it comes to the railway system that rips through the town's core.

In the summer of 1889, the St. Louis and Iron Mountain Railroad Company extended its line from Coffeyville, Kansas through Nowata before ending up in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Trains (freight and passenger) were vital to the area, but the last passenger train that passed through Nowata to Claremore was back in March 27th, 1960. The Nowata History Museum notes that approximately 180 people made that final trip from Nowata.

Although the St. Louis and Iron Mountain Railroad Company got things started, Missouri Pacific held the longest time frame with the railway before being acquired by the Union Pacific. That leads us to today, where Nowata still works closely with Union Pacific. And the Union Pacific is closer to the Nowata that some might think.

Kelly Collins said more history will be made on Saturday, Nov 16th at approximately 3:00 p.m. when the Union Pacific 4014 locomotive makes a stop for all to see on the local train tracks. Collins is assisting the Nowata Chamber of Commerce with fun-filled activities before, during and after the train is around the area.

The activities will start at 1:30 p.m. along Cherokee Avenue, and they include reading sessions for the kids, a trackless train and much more. Aside for payments for food, admission to the event is free and the City of Nowata invites you to join them at the tracks on Saturday.

Even the Nowata History Museum located along S. Oak Street just off of Cherokee Avenue will be open. They will have historical displays of Nowata's history with the rail system. Collins said they do an excellent job in presenting what Nowata is all about at the Nowata History Museum and that it is great to have them on board with Saturday's event.

Nowata is proud to be one of the five places in Oklahoma the locomotive will stop, and it is even believed that this will be historic because the unit has never been on Nowata's railways before. It could very well be the last time it stops in the town.

The train will be arriving from Van Buren, Arkansas that day. Coffeyville to the north of Nowata will be the last stop for the locomotive before it moves on Sunday.

We will have more on this story as we approach the event on Saturday, Nov. 16th.