Posted: Nov 12, 2019 2:47 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2019 2:53 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man is currently in custody and awaiting charges after allegedly stealing power tools and several guns from a storage shed. Waylon Shambles appeared before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, the victim ran a small landscaping business out of the storage shed owned by a third party. Both had become suspicious of Shambles’ actions so they installed a security camera. Video showed that Shambles took a wielder from the shed. The victim also saw Shambles in the shed in the process of taking a shotgun.

Police were called to the scene on Minnesota Avenue in Bartlesville. Shambles was found with a pipe commonly associated with the use of methamphetamine on his person. Officers searched the defendant’s vehicle and found the wielder and shotgun. The victim claimed that the shotgun was taken from a safe in the shop. He also reported eight other assault rifles were missing from the safe.

Charges could be presented to Shambles on Wednesday. He is currently being held on $15,000 bond.