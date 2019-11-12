Posted: Nov 12, 2019 2:48 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2019 3:21 PM

Ty Loftis

Enrollment across many school districts in Osage County has been on the decline, but Pawhuska recently learned that they gained 51 students from May to October. Pawhuska Superintendent David Cash says this could mean the school could get extra funding from the state.

Cash is excited to see this taking place at the school.

Cash says it is imperative that the school continues to find ways to attract students to Pawhuska.