Posted: Nov 12, 2019 7:58 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2019 8:09 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council met for a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday evening at City Hall and heard from department heads across the city informing the council what has been going on over the last month.

Pawhuska Police Chief Nick Silva gave a presentation on how the police force has began to better deal with drug dealers. Silva said at the height of the summer, as much as $57,000 worth of property was being stolen to trade that for drugs. He says that number is dropping in recent months.

Code Enforcer Steve Hughes said with the cold weather setting in, growing season is officially over, but he is staying plenty busy. Hughes hopes to fix nine more dilapidated properties in the coming months. Hughes was also presented with an, “Oklahoma Code Enforcement of the Year” plaque at the meeting.

The street department continues to fix major potholes across the city and it has been determined that it would be best for the downtown sidewalks to be washed once a week. The fitness center will also be open until 7 on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Also at the meeting, they established an election that is set to take place on April 7th of 2020. That will be a primary election for the at-large seat of Rodger Milleson. City Manager Dave Neely also informed the council that the Kihekah waterline project should start around the beginning of the year.

The next regularly scheduled Pawhuska City Council meeting will be Tuesday, December 10th at 5:30 in the evening.