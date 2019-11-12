Posted: Nov 12, 2019 8:09 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2019 8:09 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska voters went to the polls Tuesday with two questions on the ballot. An overwhelming majority of voters approved both propositions on the ballot.

130 voters were in favor of a 75 cent sales tax extension. Only 24 voters were against the proposition. 119 voters who went to the polls were in favor of a 25 cent sales tax extension. There were 33 voters who opposed the 25 cent sales tax extension. All precincts are reporting at this time.