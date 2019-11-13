Posted: Nov 13, 2019 9:30 AMUpdated: Nov 13, 2019 9:55 AM

The Green Country Republican Women's Club will host Dr. Carolyn McLarty, Parliamentarian for the Oklahoma Federation of Republican Women and National Committeewoman for the Republican Party of Oklahoma, during their next luncheon.

Dr. McLarty will be giving a Republican National Convention update and a presentation on the Electoral Process. Carolyn is a former President and current Member of the Woodward County Republican Women’s Club and serves as the Parliamentarian for the Oklahoma Federation of Republican Women. She is also a recipient of the 2019 Oklahoma Federation of Republican Women’s “Woman of the Year Award.”

Carolyn was first elected to serve as National Committeewoman for the Republican Party of Oklahoma in 2008 and was re-elected to serve a four-year term as Committeewoman in 2016. Having attended several Republican National Conventions, she was a Sub-Committee Co-Chair for Families, Education, Health, and Crime at the National Platform Committee of the 2012 and 2016 Republican National Conventions.

Additionally, she has served as Chairman of the Conservative Steering Committee, was a founding member of the Republican National Conservative Caucus and was appointed to the position of speaker of the Oklahoma House on the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women and to a position on the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority.

The Green Country Republican Women’s luncheon will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21st in the Hillcrest Country Club located at 1901 Price Road in Bartlesville. Registration and lunch costs $20. Reservations are required. Call 702.612.6526 to make reservations. Reservations are required by Tuesday, Nov. 19th. You can also make reservations by sending an email to greencountryrwc@gmail.com.

The menu offered is a plated served lunch including an Adult Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Tomato Basil Soup, dessert, coffee and tea.