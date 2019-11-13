Posted: Nov 13, 2019 9:39 AMUpdated: Nov 13, 2019 9:39 AM

Garrett Giles

Truity Credit Union celebrated International Credit Union Day by spreading random acts of kindness across their market locations on Thursday, Oct. 17th.

Team members traveled to various restaurants, coffee shops and local favorites to purchase meals, drinks and other items for both credit union members and non-members in Bartlesville, Springdale, Arkansas and Lawrence, Kansas. At the start of the day, hundreds of gift bags were also handed out amongst Truity’s core community partners in Bartlesville, including ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66 employees.

Truity President and CEO Dennis Halpin said their focus has been and will always be ‘people helping people.’ He said by participating in International Credit Union Day, they were able to give back to the communities they serve, which included both members and non-members.

International Credit Union Day is held annually on the third Thursday of October to celebrate the spirit of the global credit union movement. Through ICU Day festivities worldwide, credit unions raise awareness through outreach and volunteering in the community, organizing contests, charitable fundraisers and more.

Truity Credit Union serves over 69,000 members worldwide. It has eight branches in four states, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas and Texas. Truity offers personal checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, as well as competitive business loans for almost any purpose. Visit TruityCU.org to learn more.