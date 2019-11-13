Posted: Nov 13, 2019 9:47 AMUpdated: Nov 13, 2019 9:49 AM

Garrett Giles

The Lighthouse Outreach Center in Bartlesville is inviting you to come visit, enjoy lunch and learn what they are all about!

During their “I Had No Idea Lunch & Tour,” you will have the chance to sit down with their residents and take a quick tour of their facility, which is located at the corner of Hensley Boulevard and Bucy Street. There will be no fundraising and no speeches. All you have to do is show up, enjoy a free lunch, make new friends, and learn more about the good the Lighthouse Outreach Center does for the homeless in Bartlesville.

You can RSVP by calling 918.336.9029. You can also send an email to linda.radaker@gmail.com.

The event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 14th from noon to 1:00 p.m. You are encouraged to bring a friend.