Posted: Nov 13, 2019 10:06 AMUpdated: Nov 13, 2019 11:05 AM

Ty Loftis

Three defendants will be back in Osage County court Thursday morning for a pre-trial hearing.

Toby Bighorse, Daniel Keene and Maurice Kent are being charged with first or second-degree murder in the alternative for the October 1st 2018 murder of John Adkins.

When the three defendants were last in court in August, the Defense argued that the incident occurred on Native American land and that the State should not be able to prosecute the case.

The State of Oklahoma called Investigator for the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Bill Gee to the stand. Gee was the first one to make contact with Adkins’ body. Gee testified that he believed the incident didn’t occur on Native American land.

Tyson Johnson, General Manager of Sooner Cattle Company, was also called to the stand. We learned that the murder occurred on his land and Johnson testified that his land is not Native American owned.

Melissa Curry, the Real Estate Manager for the Osage Nation was called to the stand. Curry testified that Johnson’s land isn’t Native American owned and that there is no parcel of land that is Native American owned touching Johnson’s property.

Keene was also called to the stand and testified that the murder occurred on Johnson’s property.

After hearing testimony from the witnesses, the judge decided that there was enough evidence for the State of Oklahoma to proceed in the prosecution.

That pre-trial hearing will start at 9:30 in the morning.