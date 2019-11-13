Posted: Nov 13, 2019 2:40 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2019 2:40 PM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville man was arrested for an alleged incident that took place on Tuesday night.

Erik Shavers appeared before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing domestic abuse in the presence of a minor and threats to kill charges.

According to an affidavit, the victim was sitting on the edge of a bed and was holding her 1-year-old son when Shavers became aggravated. The argument began over missing blunts. The officer's report says the victim told police that her child was in the living room and knocked over Shaver's ashtray that had approximately 20 blunts in it.

The victim then vacuumed the floor and put the ashtray out of reach of the child. Around 2:45 a.m., Shavers noticed that the ashtray had been moved and only four blunts remained. He would proceeded to meet the victim in her bedroom.

While the victim was holding her child, Shavers stated, “Put the baby in the other room so I can beat you.” She refused to let go of the child so Shavers began to punch the victims legs, which left bruises on the victim's thighs. He also is said to have told the victim to stop crying because, "it doesn't hurt that bad."

This continued for 30 minutes, and at one point, Shavers said to the victim, “I will kill anyone who has done me wrong, including you.” Meanwhile, Shavers told police that the victim was accusing him for the actions because of financial struggles and that she was planning to leave him.

The victim's feared that he would because of Shaver's past. According to the report, the victim told police that Shaver's was a suspect in a murder trial, but he was only convicted of perjury on that case for lying about the incident. In court, it was said that Shavers had 16 prior convictions in Iowa that need to be looked at further.