Posted: Nov 13, 2019 2:42 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2019 2:42 PM

Ty Loftis

Over the summer months, a lot of meth was being trafficked into the city of Pawhuska. This resulted in a large amount of property crime around the city, therefore the Pawhuska Police Department, along with Chief Nick Silva stepped in.

Doing this resulted in three possession with intent and two trafficking arrests. From this, the department was able to learn that most of the narcotics were coming from Tulsa, Skiatook, Ponca City and parts of Kansas. Silva said the amount of property being stolen is dropping significantly.

Meth is on the decline in the city, but Silva said earlier this year his officers made an arrest for heroin. He has heard that heroin is becoming more prevalent across Pawhuska. Silva said they plan to begin tracking down this problem as quickly as possible.

Silva reports that other crimes in Pawhuska are down and that his department will continue to be proactive.