Posted: Nov 13, 2019 4:41 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2019 4:43 PM

Garrett Giles

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma has recognized Washington County as a PEAK Performer in 2019.

District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle said they have been part of the PEAK Performer program since 2016. He said they were returned $1,756 this year as part of the county's participation in the PSO program. He said the Commissioners certainly appreciate it when all Washington County Offices are participating in programs that PSO brings to the county's attention.

In 2016, Washington County received $1,318 back from the PEAK Performers program. In subsequent years, they received $5,906 combined. In total, Washington County has had $7,224 returned to them over the years because of their involvement with PSO.

The Washington County Commissioners received a plaque from PSO on behalf of the county on Tuesday.