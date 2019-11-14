Posted: Nov 14, 2019 5:40 AMUpdated: Nov 14, 2019 5:40 AM

Tom Davis

Woolaroc is announcing FREE ADMISSION to all guests next Saturday, November 16th. Visitors are asked to donate a canned good which Woolaroc will contribute to a local food bank.

Woolaroc CEO Bob Fraser stated that the free day honors Frank Phillips’ 146th birthday!

Fraser stated “this is our second free day of 2019 and we enjoy the opportunity to open the doors of Woolaroc so that everyone, children and adults, can enjoy this national treasures. we think Uncle Frank would like that! It is also a great opportunity for people to tour our national art show which is still on display in the museum.”

Woolaroc is open from 10 am to 5 pm.