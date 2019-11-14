Posted: Nov 14, 2019 9:48 AMUpdated: Nov 14, 2019 10:49 AM

Garrett Giles

It has been a little over a week since 10 people at the Jacquelyn House in Bartlesville were hospitalized because they received insulin instead of a flu shot.

Last Wenesday, 8 residents and 2 staffers in the group home were sent to the Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville after they received insulin. They were all released from the hospital and sent home last Friday.

Meanwhile, the Bartlesville Police Department has officially wrapped up their investigation on the matter. Sergeant Daniel Elkins said the Oklahoma Board of Pharmacists will investigate the situation further.

It was determined by the BPD that there was no ill intent to harm anyone by the pharmacist in the incident. Sgt. Elkins said that they firmly believe that it was just an accident. The Oklahoma Board of Pharmacists will continue to investigate to determine cause from an administrative perspective.

Sgt. Elkins said the pharmacist that administered the shots has given shots at the Jacquelyn House before. He said the pharmacist had over 40-years of experience and was preparing to retire before last week’s incident. While a name could not be given, Sgt. Elkins said the pharmacist will remain on administrative leave.

One individual at the home is said to rely on insulin, and it is believed that the pharmacist accidentally grabbed the insulin out of the fridge in the group home's medicine room instead of the flu vaccine that he intended to give.