Posted: Nov 14, 2019 10:24 AMUpdated: Nov 14, 2019 10:24 AM

Ty Loftis

Three defendants were due back in Osage County court Thursday morning for a pre-trial hearing of the murder of John Adkins. Two of their attorneys were unable to show up for the hearing so things have been pushed back to Tuesday, January 21st at 2 p.m.

Toby Bighorse, Daniel Keene and Maurice Kent are being charged with first degree or second-degree murder in the alternative for the October 2018 death of Adkins. The four were believed to be traveling in a car north of Pawhuska when an argument broke out and Adkins was stabbed and killed.

His body was found 17 days after the stabbing. The Defense attempted to argue that the incident occurred on Native American land and because of that the State should not be able to argue the case. After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge disagreed with the Defense.