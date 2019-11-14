Posted: Nov 14, 2019 10:30 AMUpdated: Nov 14, 2019 10:32 AM

Garrett Giles

The Angel Tree Kick-off will take place on Friday, November 15th at 11:00 a.m. in the main lobby of Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville.

You can show your support and kick off the season by attending the event. This is a great time to wear your Salvation Army sweatshirts or cardigans, sing some Christmas Carols and enjoy a snack.

You can give the gift of joy this Christmas to a child in the most need by adopting an angel tree child.