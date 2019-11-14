Posted: Nov 14, 2019 12:46 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2019 12:46 PM

Garrett Giles

Jennings Avenue between Fourth Street and Fifth Street in Bartlesville will be closed most of the day Thursday, Nov. 14th, and all day Friday, Nov. 15th, to facilitate the delivery and installation of a new chiller at a downtown business. The roadway will be re-opened as soon as possible.

Also, Bison Road between Nowata Road and West 2200 Road will be closed to through traffic between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18th, Tuesday, Nov. 19th and Wednesday, Nov. 20th to accommodate road repairs and asphalt resurfacing in the area. The Bison Road closure will depend on the cooperation of the weather.