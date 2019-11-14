Posted: Nov 14, 2019 1:32 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2019 1:50 PM

Garrett Giles

The Lighthouse Outreach Center hosted 30 guests on Thursday afternoon during their “I Had No Idea Lunch & Tour.”

During the luncheon, the guests had the opportunity to enjoy a free lunch and talk to residents of the Lighthouse Outreach Center. Toby Thomas (pictured below) was a resident of Lighthouse before becoming a staffer in charge of the Clothing Barn at the facility. He said the shelter has had a big impact on his life.

Thomas has been homeless for most of his life. He said the Lighthouse helps people deal with addicitions they might face and shows them how not to go back to those things while giving them a place to stay.

Bringing God into their lives is the biggest thing the Lighthouse does for individuals as well. Thomas said this is the strongest thing they have to offer, because no one can do anything without God.

Originally from Houston, Thomas has been with the Lighthouse for five months. He came to Bartlesville after staying in Ft. Smith for a while. All he did was google the Lighthouse on his found and he was on his way.

One day Thomas said he was tired of being at rock bottom, so he turned his life around and it started with the Lighthouse Outreach Center located at the Hensley Boulevard and Bucy Street. The "I Had No Idea Lunch Tour" was held so people could see what they are all about and how they help the homeless in Bartlesville.

Thomas said he would like to save money and always remember his structure in God. He said he always wants to be walking the right path and has set goals to be better every day.

If you would like to volunteer and change a life at the Lighthouse Outreach Center, you can call 918.336.9029. When calling, you are asked to ask what their needs are and how you might be able to help.