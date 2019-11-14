Posted: Nov 14, 2019 1:53 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2019 1:53 PM

Ty Loftis

All students at Pawhuska High School will soon be involved in some sort of an activity. It doesn't matter if they play sports, participate in band or are on the academic team. Superintendent David Cash meets with select students once a month and they said it is important to get their fellow students involved on campus.

Cash says they plan on starting this not too long after Thanksgiving.

This is something that the Student Advisory Board at Pawhuska is organizing.