Posted: Nov 14, 2019 2:34 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2019 2:34 PM

Max Gross

A man accused in a shooting incident in Bartlesville this spring picked up another charge while in custody. 24-year-old Caleb McCabe was charged with a felony count of possession of contraband while in jail during a court appearance on Thursday in Washington County.

According to an affidavit, McCabe was found with a sharp object that could be used as a weapon while being detained in the Washington County Jail. Detention personnel were made aware of the object. McCabe had an additional $50,000 tacked onto his bond.

McCabe is being held on a pending case where he was charged with shooting with intent to kill. It is alleged that McCabe fired shots at two different men and then fled the area. He was later arrested in Bristow. McCabe is set for formal arraignment in that case on November 20. His bond remains at $250,000 in the shooting case.