Posted: Nov 14, 2019 2:42 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2019 2:42 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was charged with violating a protective order for the fifth time. Jesse Terry appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday when felony charges were presented. A no contact provision was stipulated after Terry assaulted a female victim in May.

Terry since entered a guilty plea on charges of threatening to perform an act of violence and domestic assault and battery. One count of kidnapping was dropped from the same incident.

Terry has since been charged for violating the protective order five different times over the last six months. This time Terry attempted to contact the victim over the phone. His bond was set at $50,000 with a stipulation of no contact with the alleged victim.