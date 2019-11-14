Posted: Nov 14, 2019 2:52 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2019 2:52 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners purchased the DataScout LLC Mapping Program this week for just under $15,000. This is a program aimed at making it easier for department heads in Osage County to see and locate property across the county.

Before making the purchase everyone wanted to make sure the cost was efficient and effective, but Assessor Ed Quinton Jr. assured everyone that it was.

The $15,000 includes installation and training sessions for the users of the system.