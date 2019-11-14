Posted: Nov 14, 2019 3:13 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2019 3:13 PM

Garrett Giles

According to a report from Troop L of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a single vehicle accident occurred at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday.

44-year-old Christopher Brazeal of Owasso was transported by Collinsville Fire and EMS to the St. John Medical Center in Tulsa after failing to negotiate a curve on County Road 3900 near Vera. Brazeal’s car overcorrected and is said to have rolled several times. He was admitted to the hospital in fair condition.

Washington County and the Owens & Company Fire Department assisted with the accident.