Posted: Nov 15, 2019 10:01 AMUpdated: Nov 15, 2019 10:01 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday morning for a regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse in Pawhuska.

Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland will give a report and let the commissioners know how things have been going across the county throughout the last month. Bland will also be requesting eighteen hundred dollars from the county to advertise the senior steer roping winter event and the Buddy Hartness Memorial Steer Roping event.

Terry Loftis of J&L Associates LLC will be on hand letting the commissioners know how much asbestos was found in the Bighill Furniture Store and the Johnson Building in Fairfax. Depending upon how much, if any asbestos was found, will determine how much it will cost to demolish and remove the buildings.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.