Posted: Nov 15, 2019 10:38 AMUpdated: Nov 15, 2019 10:50 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Daybreak Rotary his holding a special event at Johnstone Park Tuesday evening as they prepare to kickoff Fantasy Land of Lights. Bill Riley with Daybreak Rotary calls the event “Fantasy on Foot.”

Riley tells us a special dedication will be made that evening to honor Randy Weatherly, the man who helped create the event in 1992 and bring to the Daybreak Rotary in 2002. Weatherly unexpectedly passed away in late December 2018.

Just prior to the opening of the inaugural “Fantasy on Foot” event Tuesday early evening, a special unveiling will take place to honor Randy “The Big Elf” Weatherly.

Listen to the Mini-Podcast with Bill Riley

The cost to walk Fantasy Land of Lights course on foot Tuesday is $10 for adults over 18 and children are free. Students over 18 with and ID will be charged on $5. Proceeds benefit the scholarships and other education and community projects involving the Daybreak Rotary.

Truity Credit Union will cook up the hotdogs and Arvest Bank is bringing their popcorn machine out that night.

Fantasy Land of Lights is open November 20-December 30, 2019 at Johnstone Park in Bartlesville, OK. evenings from 6pm to 10pm.