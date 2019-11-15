Posted: Nov 15, 2019 12:42 PMUpdated: Nov 15, 2019 1:10 PM

Garrett Giles

The Salvation Army, a gathering of people and the Jane Phillips Medical Center held the 2019 Angel Tree kick-off on Friday morning.

The event, held at the JPMC along Frank Phillips Boulevard in Bartlesville, opened the doors for the public to adopt an Angel Tree child this holiday season. Bartlesville's Mayor Dale Copeland (pictured below) said Christmas should be special for every child, especially for children in need. He said we can help make Christmas special together by focusing on what matter: people, memories, the gift of life and the gift of hope. These things are the reason for the season.

Mayor Copeland added that Christmas is about Christ. He said he is the great gift giver of eternity that we do not deserve and that we cannot afford. Yet, Christ gives us the ultimate gift of salvation, and it is free to those who believe in him.

Speaking further, Mayor Copeland said that the Salvation Army is an integral part of the Bartlesville community. He said they show every holiday season what the Christmas spirit of giving back is all about.

Salvation Army Captain Ian Carr said you can do well for a child in need this holiday season. He said the Salvation Army's theme this year is "Joy Everlasting." When thinking of that theme. Carr asks that you when you adopt from the Angel Tree, give back to your community through your church or just serve in other ways that you remember to bring the joy of Christ into it.

Angel Trees can be found at the Jane Phillips Medical Center, Walmart in Bartlesville and several area churches. You can adopt an Angel Tree child until Monday, Dec. 16th.

Salvation Army Captain Brittany Carr said that if you would like to volunteer with them, you call 918.336.6454. She said they are in great need of volunteers. They are also located at 101 N. Bucy Street in Bartlesville.

During the event, a brass quintet from Bartlesville High School played tunes such as "O Come All Ye Faithful," "Joy to the World," and "Jingle Bells." Alex Claussen brought two seniors and two sophomores from BHS to perform with him. He said he was thankful and grateful to join the Salvation Army in putting on Christmas carols with his students for them for 12 straight years.