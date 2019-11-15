Posted: Nov 15, 2019 1:36 PMUpdated: Nov 15, 2019 1:45 PM

Garrett Giles

The Lighthouse Outreach Center located on the corner of Hensley Boulevard and Bucy Street in Bartlesville has a couple needs they would like to meet.

Director Errol Hada said they could use an Activities Director at their facility. He said they have several elderly residents, and several residents that have disabilities that need to keep active during the day because they cannot work.

That Activities Director would serve during the day and do a sewing program (like Martha's Task) for the ladies or craft projects for all residents to do. The Lighthouse makes little rocking chairs that they sell for a fundraiser, so someone would need to have carpentry skills to oversee those projects too.

The Lighthouse Outreach Center is in need of a volunteer or volunteers to answer their phones from 8:00 a.m. to noon or noon to 4:00 p.m. during the week. They are open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day with the exception of Saturday and Sunday when they close.

Hada said they could also use large text Bibles and a used car to help transport their residents to work or to appointments. He said they drive 20 to 25 residents in their care around town daily.

Finances are always an issue for the Lighthouse. Hada said they spend approximately $1,552 a day to operate their facility. Last year’s figures show that the average cost to care for a resident per day is $25. The mentioned $1,552 covers three meals, laundry facilities, a bed and transportation for the residents at the Lighthouse.

Hada said the community does an excellent job in giving financially during the holiday season, and while it is appreciated, they need the same support all year long.

14 churches in the community do alleviate some financial pressures by serving and preparing meals for 50 to 55 residents once a month. Hada said this is a great way to do ministry work locally, and you do not need a passport to be at the Lighthouse.

For more information on how you can volunteer or donate, you can call the Lighthouse at 918.336.9029.