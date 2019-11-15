Posted: Nov 15, 2019 1:55 PMUpdated: Nov 15, 2019 1:59 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Code Enforcer Steve Hughes recently attended the American Association of Code Enforcement Conference in Minnesota. At the conference, Hughes received an award for being the Code Enforcement Officer of the Year in the state of Oklahoma. Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, along with others in the Pawhuska community nominated Hughes for his hard work in the community. Here is a sampling of what the presenters said about Hughes when he accepted the award.

Hughes has helped remove 42 house structures, cleared more than 140 vacant lots and moved more than 50 inoperable vehicles throughout the city.