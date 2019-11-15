Posted: Nov 15, 2019 3:54 PMUpdated: Nov 15, 2019 4:09 PM

Ty Loftis

Once a crime scene has been examined and the arrest report has been written, evidence goes into storage for a possible trial. Sergeant Margina Solomon with the Pawhuska Police Department, who has been a police officer for 15 years, says the Pawhuska storage unit needs to be cleaned up.

Solomon went on to say that she found a number of cases that didn't have case numbers with them and trash bags of evidence that had been moved and were just laying on the ground. She even found a motorcycle in the armory.

Solomon said this is something the department is working to fix.

Solomon concluded by saying the armory isn't an ideal location to store the evidence. She says evidence should be stored in a climate controlled environment with cameras surrounding all points of entry.