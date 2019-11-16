Posted: Nov 16, 2019 4:49 AMUpdated: Nov 16, 2019 4:49 AM

Garrett Giles

A license and services agreement between Tyler Technologies, Inc. and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office will be discussed in the next Washington County Commissioners meeting.

A resolution approving action taken by the Grand Gateway Economic Development Authority to authorize execution and delivery of its promissory note and related loan documents will be considered next by the Commissioner. Also, a resolution regarding a donation to the Washington County Free Fair from the Washington County Cattlewomen may receive action as well.

The Washington County Commissioner will meet on the second floor of the Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in Downtown Bartlesville. Their meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18th.