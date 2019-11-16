Posted: Nov 16, 2019 4:51 AMUpdated: Nov 16, 2019 4:52 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council will soon hear a presentation of the 2018-2019 Fiscal Year Audit that will be given by Elfrink and Associates PLLC, and Hood and Associates CPA’s.

Discussion and possible action to accept the audit will follow the presentation. Also in the meeting, the Council will consider amending the Employee Retirement System’s defined benefit plan. Once that item is discussed and possibly voted on, the Council will consider amending an ordinance that deals with establishing mausoleums in the Dewey Cemetery.

The Dewey City Council will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18th in City Hall, which is located at 411 E. Don Tyler Ave. The Dewey Public Works Authority meeting will follow after the Council meeting. In that meeting, they will consider amending an ordinance focused on the city’s utilities.