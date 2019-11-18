Posted: Nov 18, 2019 2:28 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2019 2:32 PM

Garrett Giles

Voting ends on Wednesday to bring a free, 10 to 12 week live music series to the Tower Center at Unity Square in Bartlesville.

The Bartlesville Community Center’s Managing Director Val Callaghan said if they get enough votes from the public, the “Levitt Amp Grant Bartlesville” series will take place from May to August 2020. She said grant recipients will each be awarded $25,000 in matching funds to produce their own Levitt AMP Music Series featuring a diverse lineup of professional musicians.

You can help them in this cause by voting often. You are encouraged to share this opportunity with your friends so they can vote, too.

The Levitt AMP Bartlesville Grant Awards (sponsored by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation - a nationally acclaimed group dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of America through free live music) is a matching grant opportunity created by the Levitt Foundation to serve small to mid-sized towns and cities with populations up to 400,000.

A successful campaign for Bartlesville requires community participation to get as many online votes as possible to bring the concert series to town. This voting process will be shared on the BCC's Facebook and other social media platform to serve as a constant reminder to vote.

Supporters are asked to visit levittamp.org/vote to register and vote. Online public voting ends at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20th.

The Levitt Foundation will review the Top 25 finalists’ proposals and select the 2020 Levitt AMP winners—which will be announced on Friday, December 20th.