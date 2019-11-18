Posted: Nov 18, 2019 2:42 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2019 2:42 PM

Max Gross

Terry Donaldson Jr, an 18-year-old Nowata teen accused in August 2018 murder of Gregg Meidl appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. New charges were presented to Donaldson for an incident where it is alleged the Donaldson, working in concert with Tyler Thomison and Thomas Alexander robbed a female victim. Donaldson is now facing charges of first degree burglary and attempted robbery with a weapon.

Court documents allege that the trio broke into a residence on the 800 block of Revere Way in Bartlesville on the night of August 19. The residence was occupied by a female victim who was hit in the face with a hand gun during the incident. These alleged actions were mentioned throughout the legal proceedings against Donaldson in his murder case. It is believed that these actions happened prior to the alleged murder.

Donaldson is still set to go to trial on first degree murder charges in January 2020. The trial was originally set for August 2019 but has since been delayed two separate times. The two co-defendants previously agreed to plea deals in exchange for expected testimony at trial.

Donaldson remains in the Washington County Jail on a $500,000 bond. No additional bond was requested for the new charges.