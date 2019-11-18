Posted: Nov 18, 2019 2:50 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2019 2:50 PM

Ty Loftis

Executive Director for Tourism in Osage County, Kelly Bland was at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting letting the commissioners know things are going well across the county. She first announced that more lodging options are coming to the area.

Bland announced at the meeting that the Pierce Arrow store in Pawhuska has teamed up with Jim Halsey to bring entertainment to the Constantine Theater the Friday and Saturday after Christmas. Halsey has managed the likes of The Oak Ridge Boys, Reba McEntire and Roy Clark.

Bland also said she has been speaking with the media department at Oral Roberts University to possibly have their students do a semester project on promoting and videoing different parts of Osage County. That would be free to the county. At different conferences Bland has been to, she has been giving away “Chick Trips” to Osage County. Bland said she has been getting positive feedback from the ladies coming on these trips.