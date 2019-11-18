Posted: Nov 18, 2019 2:53 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2019 3:12 PM

A $710 donation from the Washington County Cattlewomen to the Washington County Free Fair Board was accepted on Monday morning.

The donation was given so new tables could be purchased for the Washington County Fairgrounds building located in Dewey.

And last Friday, District 2's Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier put the gas line in for the second, 15-ton heating and air conditioning unit at the Fairgrounds. He said they have that unit up and running, so it should be nice and toasty at the Fairgrounds as we march further into fall and get take a nose dive into the winter months.

On Sunday, Dec. 1st, a different, new unit will be ordered. Commissioner Bouvier said it will be a 20-ton heating and air conditioning unit. Gas lines will be set for that unit as well.