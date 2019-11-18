Posted: Nov 18, 2019 8:00 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2019 8:14 PM

Utility rates were discussed during the Dewey Public Works Authority meeting on Monday night.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said the city has not increased utility rates in five years. He said after reviewing their 2018-2019 Fiscal Year audit, it shows that they have taken hits over the years and that they needed to raise their utility rates a little bit.

That same audit was supposed to be presented by Elfrink and Associates PLLC, and Hood and Associates CPA's PC. However, they informed the Dewey Public Works Authority that they would be unable to attend the meeting. They will be back to discuss the audit further with the DPWA on Monday, Dec. 2nd.

The Dewey Public Works Authority would approve the increase in utility rates that was brought before them on Monday by City Manager Trease.

Base rates would stay the same, but anything above a 2,000 gallon minimum on water would see prices go up to $3.86 per thousand gallons. The price was $3.86.

For sewer, the price increases to $3.09 for anything over the base rate. Trash will also go up to $16.40 per month. This is up 80-cents from the previous amount ($15.60).

Rural water districts for Dewey will see an increase in utilities as well and should expect a letter in the mail about the increase in the future.

The increase in the utility prices will go up on January 1st, 2020.