Posted: Nov 18, 2019 8:04 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2019 8:13 PM

Garrett Giles

Mausoleums will be permitted at the Dewey Cemetery thanks to a change in a city ordinance.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said the mausoleums will be allowed on Blocks 55 through 69 (pictured) He said they will have to re-plat the section to make this possible on top of other things.

Individuals interested in the placement of a mausoleum will need to submit the design and specifications to the Dewey City Manager for consideration and approval. Once approved, all mausoleums will need to be installed or constructed by a licensed contractor, with all construction being coordinated by the City Manager.

City Manager Trease said the size of the mausoleum constructed will require the city manager to determine the number of spaces needed to be purchased in order to place the structure. The ordinance also requires mausoleum spaces to be 4-foot by 12-foot.

Prices were adjusted to open and close the mausoleums. Marker charges were also increased by a dime to match the prices of other cities. You can visit the City of Dewey's website for full prices later in the week.