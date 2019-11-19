Posted: Nov 19, 2019 10:21 AMUpdated: Nov 19, 2019 10:22 AM

It was a barn burner between Copan and Dewey recently, and fire departments from both towns responded to the scene.

According to Dewey Fire, they were paged out to the area of 1300 Road west of 3980 Road last Tuesday at 6:22 a.m. for a barn that was reported to be on fire. Copan Fire was paged for assistance.

Upon further investigation, bystanders told firefighters that there were “living quarters” in the barn. Neighbors also advised that someone went back into the structure. That person was retrieved and treated for minor burns. The victim was also assessed for the possibility of smoke inhalation.

Dewey Fire Captains Mike Bolinger and Jacob Cox knocked out the fire from the barns interior. Copan Fire aided with ventilation efforts and overhaul of the building. In no time, the fire was snuffed out.

(Photo courtesy: Dewey Fire)